Pictet & Cie Europe SA Sells 5,086 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lessened its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,224 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 5,086 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

SEA Stock Performance

SE opened at $75.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.62. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $54.06 and a 52-week high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.70 and its 200-day moving average is $105.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SE. CICC Research started coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on SEA from $156.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

SEA Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Further Reading

