Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.89

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.89 and last traded at C$3.07, with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.15.

Pinetree Capital Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 26.22 and a current ratio of 26.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83.

Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C($2.32) million for the quarter.

About Pinetree Capital

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early to later stage venture, middle market, mature, later stage, turnaround, emerging growth and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in all the sector except materials, real estate & energy.

