Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Holdings Lifted by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,920 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,213 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD stock opened at $221.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.76 and a 200-day moving average of $238.47. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 34.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $7.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.32%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PXD. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $339.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.