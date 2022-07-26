Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PTON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $51.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.50.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTON opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.43. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $123.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.13). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The company had revenue of $964.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -5.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $70,894.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 774.6% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.