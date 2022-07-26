Piper Sandler Lowers Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Price Target to $80.00

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler to $80.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TBK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $125.00 to $94.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $113.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Triumph Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $69.46 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $60.02 and a 1 year high of $136.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.89. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 3,800 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.65 per share, with a total value of $245,670.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,691.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,545,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,320,000 after acquiring an additional 28,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,108,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,196,000 after buying an additional 48,631 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,968,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,362,000 after buying an additional 77,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 33.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,214,000 after purchasing an additional 375,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,432,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,649,000 after purchasing an additional 35,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

