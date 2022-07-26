Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on August 12th

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2175 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.79. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Plains All American Pipeline

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.05.

In related news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after buying an additional 4,880,244 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4,193.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,506,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,646 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,732,000 after purchasing an additional 194,589 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 161,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 80,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Further Reading

