PlayFuel (PLF) Market Capitalization Tops $704,628.29

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. PlayFuel has a total market capitalization of $704,628.29 and $111.00 worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayFuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PlayFuel has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004733 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,110.77 or 1.00009269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006157 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003641 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00125698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00029786 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004743 BTC.

PlayFuel Coin Profile

PlayFuel (CRYPTO:PLF) is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io.

PlayFuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

