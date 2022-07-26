Polaris (NYSE:PII) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.10-10.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.90. The company issued revenue guidance of +13-16% yr/yr to ~$9.26-9.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.14 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.82.

NYSE PII traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $111.57. The stock had a trading volume of 20,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.18. Polaris has a 12-month low of $94.24 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.54.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.47). Polaris had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Polaris will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 13.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Polaris by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Polaris by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,933,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Polaris by 8.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

