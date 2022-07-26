PolkaWar Trading Down 16.5% Over Last Week (PWAR)

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaWar has a total market capitalization of $576,270.38 and approximately $64,209.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00017349 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000305 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 84,822,168 coins and its circulating supply is 57,572,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft.

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

