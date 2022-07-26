Polymath Trading Down 7.8% Over Last Week (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Polymath coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000938 BTC on exchanges. Polymath has a total market cap of $180.57 million and approximately $13.17 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polymath has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00024038 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00251156 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000854 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002643 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 coins. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco.

Polymath Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.