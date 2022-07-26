Position Exchange (POSI) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

Position Exchange (POSI) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. In the last seven days, Position Exchange has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Position Exchange coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC on major exchanges. Position Exchange has a total market cap of $8.66 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Position Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004781 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001567 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002185 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00017266 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001958 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000307 BTC.
Position Exchange Coin Profile
Position Exchange’s total supply is 83,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,283,190 coins. Position Exchange’s official Twitter account is @PositionEx.
Buying and Selling Position Exchange
