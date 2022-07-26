Powell Industries (POWL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $127.85 million during the quarter. Powell Industries had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%.

Powell Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ POWL opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. Powell Industries has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $31.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average of $23.66.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -452.15%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 8.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Powell Industries by 42.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Powell Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Powell Industries by 123.9% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 31,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Powell Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POWL. Sidoti lowered Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Powell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Further Reading

