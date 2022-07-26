Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Holdings Lifted by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Power Integrations worth $61,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POWI. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 89.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 55.6% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $339,795.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,080,680.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $105,413.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,369. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $339,795.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,193 shares in the company, valued at $10,080,680.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,521 shares of company stock worth $962,333 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Power Integrations Trading Down 0.3 %

POWI stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,748. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.26 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.94.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Power Integrations had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $182.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on POWI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

Power Integrations Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

See Also

