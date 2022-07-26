Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 974 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 82,405 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $15,070,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 27,120 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $153.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $171.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.45 and its 200 day moving average is $149.02.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.92.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

