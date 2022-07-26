Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 7,055 nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in nCino by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,355,000 after acquiring an additional 769,036 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 481.7% during the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,599,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,650 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 908,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,841,000 after purchasing an additional 268,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,477,000 after purchasing an additional 38,980 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 688,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,744,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period.

nCino Stock Down 3.7 %

NCNO stock opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.11. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Insider Activity

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $63,226.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,110 shares in the company, valued at $902,100.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $63,226.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,110 shares in the company, valued at $902,100.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 25,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $890,094.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,055,364.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,055 shares of company stock worth $5,419,491 over the last 90 days. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.44.

nCino Profile

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

