Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Buys New Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,040,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $226.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.09. The company has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.