Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Buys New Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 757 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 243.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,083,000 after acquiring an additional 183,004 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 69,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,569,000 after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 22,966.7% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $354.03 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The firm has a market cap of $120.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $341.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
S&P Global Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.
Insider Activity at S&P Global
In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $401.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.57.
About S&P Global
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
