Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 315,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 58,618 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $4,833,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $1,010,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,763.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,556 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $198,071.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,561,150.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,763.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 654,594 shares of company stock worth $25,318,191. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grocery Outlet Stock Up 0.5 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.29, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.85. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $46.13.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.39 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Articles

