Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 251.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. National Bankshares set a $75.00 target price on Shopify and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Shopify to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Shopify from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Shopify from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.55.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average of $59.18. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $176.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 11.84.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

