Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Has $338,000 Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 9.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,581,000 after buying an additional 21,808 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.8% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 4.5% during the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Dover by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Dover by 81.2% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dover to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.17.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE:DOV opened at $126.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $116.66 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.31. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 25.45%.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.