Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New $311,000 Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 757 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in S&P Global by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 260.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,206,000 after acquiring an additional 17,162 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in S&P Global by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 9,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,812,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SPGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.57.
S&P Global Stock Down 2.2 %
SPGI stock opened at $354.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.53. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.
S&P Global Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 24.53%.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
