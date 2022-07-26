Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,433 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after buying an additional 6,936,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,013,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,610 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,080,248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Intel by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,029,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,750 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.78.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $160.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

