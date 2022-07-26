Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases New Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MU. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Micron Technology by 285.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,424 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,759,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.42.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $60.15 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.