Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 2,021 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,435,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,131,000 after buying an additional 94,622 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,464,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 334.2% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $3,435,305.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,129 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,482.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,455,120.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,809.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $3,435,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,546,482.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

HIG stock opened at $64.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.31 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.61.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

