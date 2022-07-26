Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 330 Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sprott were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Sprott during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Sprott by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 162,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 14,564 shares in the last quarter. 26.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SII opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.77. Sprott Inc. has a one year low of $32.03 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $882.96 million, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.28 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.93%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sprott from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Sprott from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

