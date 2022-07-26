Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 657 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHEF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,301,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 28,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHEF opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 99.34 and a beta of 1.84.

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $512.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,965 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 116,367 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHEF shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King increased their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

