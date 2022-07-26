Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Tyson Foods by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $83.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.58. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.04 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

