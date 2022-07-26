Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.64.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Procore Technologies stock opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.66. Procore Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $108.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 54.32% and a negative return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $159.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William J.G. Griffith acquired 171,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $7,341,444.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,069,534 shares in the company, valued at $45,786,750.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procore Technologies news, Director William J.G. Griffith purchased 171,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $7,341,444.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,069,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,786,750.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $423,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 659,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,221,631.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,972,888 in the last three months. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 487,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,108,000 after acquiring an additional 48,954 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 13,812.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 48,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 24,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.