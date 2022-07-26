PROG (NYSE:PRG) Shares Gap Down to $17.80

Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.80, but opened at $16.96. PROG shares last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 3,093 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut PROG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on PROG from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens set a $21.00 price target on PROG in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

PROG Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $898.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROG

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.17). PROG had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $710.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in PROG by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in PROG by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 26,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in PROG by 313.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 350,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after acquiring an additional 265,342 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PROG by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,063,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,092,000 after purchasing an additional 530,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

