PROG (NYSE:PRG) Shares Gap Down to $17.80

Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.80, but opened at $16.96. PROG shares last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 3,093 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PRG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut PROG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on PROG from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens set a $21.00 price target on PROG in a research report on Monday, June 20th.
PROG Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $898.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROG
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in PROG by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in PROG by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 26,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in PROG by 313.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 350,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after acquiring an additional 265,342 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PROG by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,063,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,092,000 after purchasing an additional 530,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PROG Company Profile
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
