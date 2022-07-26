PROG (PRG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. PROG has set its FY22 guidance at $3.25-$3.70 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.17). PROG had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $710.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PROG to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PRG opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.38. PROG has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $50.79. The company has a market cap of $961.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in PROG by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the first quarter worth about $601,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the first quarter worth about $724,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 411.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 22,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 6.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of PROG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens set a $21.00 target price on shares of PROG in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

