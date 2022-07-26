PROG (PRG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. PROG has set its FY22 guidance at $3.25-$3.70 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.17). PROG had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $710.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PROG to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PROG Stock Performance
PRG opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.38. PROG has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $50.79. The company has a market cap of $961.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of PROG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens set a $21.00 target price on shares of PROG in a research note on Monday, June 20th.
About PROG
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
