ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ProPetro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ProPetro from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering raised ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

ProPetro Stock Performance

NYSE PUMP opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $995.50 million, a P/E ratio of -43.41 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26. ProPetro has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92.

Insider Transactions at ProPetro

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $282.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.81 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. ProPetro’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ProPetro will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $296,049.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,412.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ProPetro news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $490,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,800.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $296,049.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,412.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,464 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,958. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPetro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,682,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,880,000 after acquiring an additional 83,813 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 16.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,002,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,691,000 after acquiring an additional 713,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 13.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,903,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,377,000 after acquiring an additional 471,850 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 288,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 5.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,292,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,004,000 after acquiring an additional 61,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro

(Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

