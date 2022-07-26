ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) Shares Sold by Bell Rock Capital LLC

Bell Rock Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Pet Care ETF alerts:

ProShares Pet Care ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

PAWZ traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,857. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.90. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 52-week low of $49.40 and a 52-week high of $84.24.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.