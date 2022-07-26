Prospect Hill Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Prospect Hill Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,950 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 0.7% of Prospect Hill Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Prospect Hill Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 5,850.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in Netflix by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $58,314,000 after buying an additional 18,983 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

NFLX stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $218.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,516,783. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $97.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

