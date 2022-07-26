Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 0.4% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $4.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $190.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,098. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.68. The stock has a market cap of $121.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.63.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.