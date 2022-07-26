Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 359.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,330 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.69% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $6,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $25.48. 66 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,924. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.09. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $31.06.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

