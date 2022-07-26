Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $7.01 Million Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,857 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $7,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 104,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 191,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,322,000 after acquiring an additional 21,221 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 9,057 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.19. 7,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,635. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.48. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $119.99.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.