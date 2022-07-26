Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $7.52 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,108 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $7,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 306,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 304,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 75,218 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $523,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,164,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,236,000 after buying an additional 106,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SPIP traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $28.10. 8,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,325. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $32.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.37.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.