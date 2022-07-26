Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $9.22 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays set a $220.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.12.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 2.7 %

United Parcel Service stock traded down $5.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.78. The company had a trading volume of 110,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,105. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $159.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

