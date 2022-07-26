Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 3,296.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,024 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 0.9% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.24% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $21,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. CWM LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 513.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.38. The stock had a trading volume of 33,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,528. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.65. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $52.54 and a 1-year high of $63.67.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.