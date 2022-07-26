Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,638 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.12. The stock had a trading volume of 147,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,123,289. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.97. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Several research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.22.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

