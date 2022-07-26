Prospera Financial Services Inc Trims Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,682 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $7,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 47,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.18. 368,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,906,033. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.09.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

