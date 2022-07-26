Public Index Network (PIN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $42.00

Public Index Network (PIN) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Public Index Network has a market cap of $290,865.46 and approximately $42.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00017453 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000308 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain.

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars.

