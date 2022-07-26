Public Index Network Trading 7.1% Higher This Week (PIN)

Public Index Network (PIN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. One Public Index Network coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Index Network has a market cap of $289,564.12 and approximately $35.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00017474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00031662 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

