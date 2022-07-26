Pure Multi-Family REIT (TSE:RUF.UN) Trading 0.3% Higher

Pure Multi-Family REIT LP (TSE:RUF.UN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$10.10 and last traded at C$10.10. 57,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 200,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.07.
Pure Multi-Family REIT Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$784.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.24.
About Pure Multi-Family REIT
Pure Multi-Family is a Canadian based, publicly traded vehicle which offers investors exclusive exposure to attractive, institutional quality U.S. multi-family real estate assets.
