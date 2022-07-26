Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Under Armour, Inc. Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Under Armour Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley set a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.08.

UAA stock opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $27.28.

Insider Activity at Under Armour

In other news, Director David W. Gibbs purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 102.5% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Under Armour by 52.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour



Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

