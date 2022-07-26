Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for YASKAWA Electric in a report released on Sunday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for YASKAWA Electric’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for YASKAWA Electric’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get YASKAWA Electric alerts:

YASKAWA Electric Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:YASKY opened at $63.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. YASKAWA Electric has a 12-month low of $58.55 and a 12-month high of $111.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.37.

About YASKAWA Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.