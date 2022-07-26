Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Issued By DA Davidson

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Banner in a report released on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Banner’s current full-year earnings is $5.45 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banner’s FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Banner to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stephens raised shares of Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Banner Price Performance

NASDAQ BANR opened at $59.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.99. Banner has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $66.79.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.17. Banner had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 116.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Banner during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 1,800 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at $472,210.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Banner’s payout ratio is 31.77%.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

