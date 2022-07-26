QLC Chain (QLC) Price Hits $0.0061

QLC Chain (QLC) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. QLC Chain has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $100,741.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QLC Chain has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00017369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000308 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

