QUAI DAO (QUAI) Price Hits $0.0037

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. QUAI DAO has a total market cap of $148,650.89 and $53,357.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QUAI DAO has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. One QUAI DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001573 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002222 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00017330 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001943 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00031607 BTC.
QUAI DAO Profile
QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO.
QUAI DAO Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for QUAI DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUAI DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.