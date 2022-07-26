Quantis Network Trading 8% Lower Over Last Week (QUAN)

Quantis Network (QUAN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last week, Quantis Network has traded down 8% against the dollar. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $8,438.06 and approximately $19.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantis Network coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004715 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002197 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00017197 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001943 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00031796 BTC.
About Quantis Network
Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org.
Buying and Selling Quantis Network
